Finding a leveller

Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Good morning my tribe. This wet and dreary week has gone past in a haze of coughing and sneezing with the remnants of a dull headache clouding one’s brain. Of course all the ‘Google-doodles’ (a group of people who incessantly Google for medical information), made sure that they expertly diagnosed my symptoms and even had the temerity to orally prescribe medication, without even one of them having a medical degree!

Well, it started with my son coming home from work with an itchy throat which ultimately metamorphosed into a raging fever. My ‘mother- Hubbard’ instinct kicked into fore and as I was sponging down this six-feet three-inch individual (but still my baby boy), a little voice in my head said, “You’re next’’! After the mandatory tests and precautions, we were both forced to rest our weary bodies. My son did what all youngsters do. Sleep and chat with friends while I had a lot of time to reflect.

My throat was raw and painful so conversations were limited. I realised that the Universe works in mysterious ways. By limiting my conversation, my brain only dealt with those issues that needed attention. I was focused and not dissipated and I was determined to feel better by helping my mind and body. I was looking forward to attending our monthly Bangalore Wine Club dinner at the Shangri-La.

Lately I have been avoiding social gatherings, as I find myself surrounded with a strange breed of individuals, who don’t necessarily reflect the ethos of our city. But our Wine Club has an achingly familiar clique of the refined gentry who meet once a month to enjoy the finer victuals and ambrosia and exchange genteel conversations on common interests.

Of course, some undesirables slip through the cracks, but that is true of any club. The evening was a pleasant one where the members enjoyed the excellent fare whilst meeting up, after a long hiatus, with friends who were either travelling or were out of circulation because of the pandemic. It is in a way very cathartic to meet with friends who you reached out to and they too, in turn responded during the ‘great isolation.’ Life events are a great leveller and teacher.

One realises the amount of precious time one wastes on fluff. I, and many like me, were brought up to believe that deceiving anyone and being fraudulent in deed and behaviour was to be looked down upon. People who were untruthful with finances and had questionable morals had to be avoided with a bargepole. Even fraternizing with them lumped you in the same unfortunate category.

Now it is looked upon as being innovative! Every time one is exposed, it is an act of bravery and ingenuity to reinvent oneself ! Looking at the minor frauds and cons that deftly melt into our decent middle-class morality… where an excuse can be a justification for one’s way of being, tells us a lot about where we came from and where we are headed.

My middle-class sense of morality also took a back seat as I saw a famous actor flaunting a pigeon-egg sized diamond on her finger as she coochie-cooed with a known absconding fraudster and con artiste on his beautiful yacht. Is everything justified in the pursuit of happiness?

