Green coffee cocktails, anyone?

Two things are synonymous with Bengaluru, the lush gardens that dot every corner of the city and, of course, our fresh ground coffee.

By Jones Elish
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two things are synonymous with Bengaluru, the lush gardens that dot every corner of the city and, of course, our fresh ground coffee. As a mixologist who draws inspiration from the city, it was only natural to combine the two and create something unique.

But how do you combine coffee and greenery into a glass? The answer is simple, by thinking sustainably! Sustainability has been one of the cores of the hospitality industry for over twenty years. Locally-sourced ingredients support hyper-local communities, and innovative ideas are encouraged everywhere.

Looking at Bengaluru’s coffee culture through green-tinted glasses, we devised an innovative solution that would delight our customers and satisfy our sustainable souls. We noticed that the coffee grounds we generate are packed with flavour, even after they have been used.

So we thought, why not reuse them and create something delightful? With this thought, the selfsustenance cocktail came to life! The cocktail was created by infusing the discarded coffee grinds with coffee liqueur for 12 hours.

The concoction is mixed with some crisp vodka, but we didn’t stop there - the leftover coffee powder was used later as fertilisers for plants in our outposts. The best part about the self sustenance cocktail is that anyone can make it, so you can even try it at home and shake up a smashing cocktail that everyone will love.

Make your own Coffee Espresso Martini!

Ingredients:
Coffee Liqueur
Used Coffee Powder
Hazelnut Syrup
Vodka
Coffee Beans to garnish

METHOD:

Pour the used coffee powder over a filter flask

Add cold water and about 60 ml of coffee liqueur and let it rest for about 8 to 12 hours

Post resting, add 90 ml of coffee, 60 ml of vodka and 15 ml of hazelnut Syrup

Add ice and give it a good shake!

