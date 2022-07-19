Karnataka HC denies bail to youth who shared info with Pak agent

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that Army and Naval base details and photographs shared by the accused with a Pakistan ISI agent is dangerous for the safety and security of the nation, and the possibility of Pakistan targeting India using missiles cannot be ruled out, the Karnataka High Court denied bail to accused Jeetendar Singh (24), a resident of Cottonpet in Bengaluru. “...There will be threat to the life of the petitioner, if he comes out of jail. In order to safeguard the interest of the petitioner as well as the safety and security of the nation, it is not a fit case for granting bail,” Justice K Natarajan said.

The court also observed that it is clear that Singh was sharing information with Pakistani intelligence operating from Bengaluru, and there is prima facie material to show he was supplying information to Pooja, a Pakistani Intelligence Operator (PIO), through WhatsApp and other social media. Therefore, it cannot be said that he was just chatting with her, the court added. Cottonpet police registered a case against Singh under IPC and Official Secrets Act, prior to his arrest, following a complaint filed on September 19, 2021.

The Anti-Terror Cell and CCB had filed a chargesheet against him. Singh, who allegedly projected himself as an Army man, conspired with two other accused, Pooja and Naqash. One of two phones used by him was in Naqash’s name. Counsel for the petitioner contended that his client was innocent and came in contact with Pooja through social media.

