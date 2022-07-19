Home Cities Bengaluru

Salesman stole gold from own store, held 

The theft came to light after a gold chain which was to be delivered to a customerwent missing from the display board, and the store owner checked his stock.

Published: 19th July 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Chain Snatching

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A salesman with a reputed jewellery shop in Yeshwanthpur was arrested for stealing gold ornaments and handing them over to his associate, who would pledge the gold, and the duo would share the money. His friend was also arrested. The salesman, Chetan Nayak, had been stealing ornaments over the past year, and would cleverly delete the entry from the electronic ledger. The store is located on 1st Main of Yeshwanthpur.

The theft came to light after a gold chain which was to be delivered to a customerwent missing from the display board, and the store owner checked his stock. Unable to find the chain, he checked CCTV footage, and Nayak’s involvement came to light. Police recovered nearly 372 gm of gold ornaments worth around Rs 26.25 lakh from the accused duo, besides Rs 99,000 in cash. A car and bike which the accused had purchased from the ill-gotten money were also recovered. Nayak reportedly had two girlfriends and was stealing the ornaments to spend lavishly on them.

“After the salesman’s role came to light, the owner checked the stock and was shocked to see that many gold ornaments had gone missing. Nayak would steal the ornaments once in a while, without the owner noticing.

He would then delete the entry of the ornaments in the electronic ledger. But the owner was aware of each ornament and did an audit for the past year, and discovered the thefts. Nayak also claimed he had a memory issue and was not aware of any thefts. However, he confessed after a thorough interrogation,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Laxman Mane.
Marathi writer, activist Laxman Mane joins NCP
K Sudhakaran (Photo | EPS)
KPCC president K Sudhakaran tenders apology for derogatory remarks against M M Mani
(Representational Image)
Sikkim cop shoots dead three colleagues in Delhi over offensive comments against wife
Image used for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Girl in Odisha's Jajpur jumps off roof to escape gang-rape bid, injured

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp