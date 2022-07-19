Salesman stole gold from own store, held 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A salesman with a reputed jewellery shop in Yeshwanthpur was arrested for stealing gold ornaments and handing them over to his associate, who would pledge the gold, and the duo would share the money. His friend was also arrested. The salesman, Chetan Nayak, had been stealing ornaments over the past year, and would cleverly delete the entry from the electronic ledger. The store is located on 1st Main of Yeshwanthpur.

The theft came to light after a gold chain which was to be delivered to a customerwent missing from the display board, and the store owner checked his stock. Unable to find the chain, he checked CCTV footage, and Nayak’s involvement came to light. Police recovered nearly 372 gm of gold ornaments worth around Rs 26.25 lakh from the accused duo, besides Rs 99,000 in cash. A car and bike which the accused had purchased from the ill-gotten money were also recovered. Nayak reportedly had two girlfriends and was stealing the ornaments to spend lavishly on them.

“After the salesman’s role came to light, the owner checked the stock and was shocked to see that many gold ornaments had gone missing. Nayak would steal the ornaments once in a while, without the owner noticing.

He would then delete the entry of the ornaments in the electronic ledger. But the owner was aware of each ornament and did an audit for the past year, and discovered the thefts. Nayak also claimed he had a memory issue and was not aware of any thefts. However, he confessed after a thorough interrogation,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

