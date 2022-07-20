52k bitten by dogs since 2020 in BBMP limits

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As many as 52,262 people have become victims of dog bites in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits since 2020, a Palike survey has revealed. The BBMP has now turned to the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) urging it to involve more NGOs to carry out the tasks of animal birth control and making anti-rabies vaccines available at a bigger scale to address the issue. However, many activists and NGOs say they are not interested to work with the Palike due to alleged delay in payment and mismanagement.

Chandraiah I, Joint Director, BBMP said that for effective Animal Birth Control (ABC) campaign and Anti-Rabies Vaccination (ARV) programme, NGOs recognised by Animal Welfare Board Of India should work together with the Palike.

“To address the dog bite and stray dog menace, ABC and ARV campaigns are suggested and since we don’t have many NGOs coming forward, we have written to the AWBI to recognise more NGOs so that the programme can be intensified,” said Chandraiah.

However, activists blame the BBMP for harassing NGOs by not clearing payment on time and not providing infrastructure support. “The purpose of ABC or ARV campaigns is not up to the mark in BBMP. NGOs are disinterested as the Palike is least bothered about setting up ABC centres and following Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

CUPA was carrying out ABC and ARV programmes in the South Zone, but they have pulled out recently. There are a few more like NGOs like AASARA and CARE who have declined to work with the BBMP,” said Naveena Kamat, an animal rights activist. Echoing similar sentiments, another activist says, “SOPs have to be compromised. In one kennel, too many dogs are kept post-surgery and released prematurely. Except Yelahanka, no ABC centres are running effectively.”

