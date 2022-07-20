Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Class 10 student in dock for bomb threat mail

Police sources said they zeroed in on the boy through the IP address used to send the email.

Published: 20th July 2022

A woman picks up her daughter after the threat mail on Monday | Vinod Kumar T

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was a Class 10 student of National Hill View Public School in Rajarajeshwari Nagar, who wanted the first-term examinations postponed, that sent the hoax bomb threat email to his school, the police have found. The school, run by KPCC president DK Shivakumar, was closed on Monday after the threat mail.

Police sources said they zeroed in on the boy through the IP address used to send the email. “During questioning, he admitted that he sent the email from his father’s laptop. He revealed that he had not studied well for the exams that were scheduled to begin from Monday. He thought that the exams can be postponed by sending a threat mail,” a police officer said.

The boy created a fake email ID in the name of Kannada actor Huccha Venkat and sent the mail to the official mail ID of his school. “The boy had gone to the school on Monday as usual and his parents were clueless about what he had done,” the officer added.Based on a complaint filed by school Principal Anitha Vinod Kumar, the police had registered an FIR against unidentified persons for criminal intimidation and criminal intimidation by anonymous communication.

“However, as the accused turned out to be a minor in conflict with the law, he was questioned and remanded to the State Boys’ Home run by the Social Welfare Department. The proceedings will be held as per provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,” the official said.

Meanwhile, classes resumed at the school on Tuesday under tight security. While the school stepped up its private security, the police also provided additional cover. The school authorities received the threat email on Sunday evening and noticed it in the morning the next day. The school evacuated over 1,800 children to its Unit 2 in Banashankari and Global Academy of Technology.

