Four held for kidnapping Bengaluru student

BENGALURU: In a joint operation by the North East division and the Chitradurga police, a student of a private college in Yelahanka was rescued from a gang of four kidnappers within three hours of kidnapping. After kidnapping, the gang called and threatened his father, with whom the accused had a monetary dispute. The student was rescued near Aimangala in Chitradurga.

The accused are Ramesh Rathod, 43, Rizwan Patel, 23, Indrajith Pawar, 23, and Harish Kumar, 24, from Kalaburagi. The police recovered two SUVs used for the kidnapping. The student from Andhra Pradesh, pursuing BBA, stays at a room in Bagalur. Around 1 pm on Monday, the accused kidnapped him while he was going back to his room. The Yelahanka police found out that the car was heading towards Chitradurga and alerted the police in that jurisdiction. “To threaten his father, the gang had kidnapped his son,” said the police.

