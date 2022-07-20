Home Cities Bengaluru

Nimhans alumni seek rollback of position paper on health

Sufficient evidence was provided, contradicting eggs and meat being the cause of lifestyle disorders.

Published: 20th July 2022 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2022 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Nimhans, National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru

National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences in Bengaluru. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nimhans alumni have sought withdrawal of the position paper on ‘Health and Wellbeing’ for the National Curriculum Framework and NEP 2020, calling it “outrageous, outdated, unscientific and frivolous”. Addressing the media, they said it was a matter of concern that the expert group on child health and nutrition did not have a paediatrician as a member. The paper has made several claims, like benefits of yoga for mental health of children, plant-based foods being more human-friendly, reduced malnutrition, eggs and meat being responsible for lifestyle disorders etc, without providing any conclusive evidence.

Sufficient evidence was provided, contradicting eggs and meat being the cause of lifestyle disorders. The study by Karnataka Rural Development and Panchayati Raj University had shown that children who had eggs in their mid-day meal had significant gain in weight and BMI. The paper had also made claims about equality of all children, no ‘pankti bedha’ and dharma in its bid to deny eggs.

The State and Central governments have already decided to provide eggs in seven districts and approved it for other districts as well, for 46 days of the year. Therefore, the recommendation goes against the decision of the government. They requested the Nimhans director to dissociate from the report and also sought the immediate resignation of Dr K John Vijay Sagar as chairperson of the expert group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nimhans
India Matters
Members of a Naga tribe perform during the Hornbill Festival. (File Photo | PTI)
Contest over 'indigenous' in the Northeast
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Big setback for India as top athletes test positive for doping
Image used for representational purpose only.
NCERT books 'rationalised' due to Covid; removed overlapping content: Govt to House
Taj Mahal (File Photo | PTI)
Wah Taj! Monument of love India’s biggest money grosser

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp