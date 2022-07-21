Home Cities Bengaluru

44 ‘unqualified’ teachers sacked by BBMP

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sacked 44 teachers for not being qualified enough to teach students in Palike-run institutions.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:06 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sacked 44 teachers for not being qualified enough to teach students in Palike-run institutions. BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) Ram Prasat Manohar told TNIE that teachers who did not complete or clear B.Ed, NET, SLET, UGC or M.Phil and failed to follow professional norms in recruitment process have been replaced.

According to official sources, the agency hiring teachers for BBMP was told two months ago about the changes that the Palike wants as per the state government directives and once that was realised, the teachers on contract were replaced. If these teachers fulfil other criteria and if the agency recommends their names again, the Palike will consider hiring them, the official said. The BBMP issued a notice which said that following instructions from Chief Commissioner to Crystal Infosystem Private Limited, an agency arranging teachers on contract basis for BBMP, that by 21/07/2022, replace 44 teachers teaching in different Palike institutions.

Questions are now being raised against the agency and also the BBMP education department for not rectifying this earlier and playing with the careers of students. Accusing the Palike of violating the ‘Term of Reference’ under Right To Education Act in hiring teachers, education expert, Niranjan Aradhya, said officials concerned who had approved the hiring should be held responsible as many children studying in BBMP institutions are impacted.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BBMP
India Matters
Express Illustration
Three major factors fuelling the rise of BJP in Telangana
Image for representational purpose only. (File photo |PTI)
MHA claims Naxal violence reduced by 77 per cent in 2021
Former Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (Photo | PTI)
'Uddhav not a face for 2024 Lok Sabha polls': Shiv Sena rebel MP Rahul Shewale
Image used for representational purposes only. ( File Photo | Reuters)
Rupee value hitting below 80 against USD not big concern: Official

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp