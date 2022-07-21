44 ‘unqualified’ teachers sacked by BBMP

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has sacked 44 teachers for not being qualified enough to teach students in Palike-run institutions. BBMP Special Commissioner (Welfare) Ram Prasat Manohar told TNIE that teachers who did not complete or clear B.Ed, NET, SLET, UGC or M.Phil and failed to follow professional norms in recruitment process have been replaced.

According to official sources, the agency hiring teachers for BBMP was told two months ago about the changes that the Palike wants as per the state government directives and once that was realised, the teachers on contract were replaced. If these teachers fulfil other criteria and if the agency recommends their names again, the Palike will consider hiring them, the official said. The BBMP issued a notice which said that following instructions from Chief Commissioner to Crystal Infosystem Private Limited, an agency arranging teachers on contract basis for BBMP, that by 21/07/2022, replace 44 teachers teaching in different Palike institutions.

Questions are now being raised against the agency and also the BBMP education department for not rectifying this earlier and playing with the careers of students. Accusing the Palike of violating the ‘Term of Reference’ under Right To Education Act in hiring teachers, education expert, Niranjan Aradhya, said officials concerned who had approved the hiring should be held responsible as many children studying in BBMP institutions are impacted.

