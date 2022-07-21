Home Cities Bengaluru

Biometric attendance must for govt hospital staff

Government hospital staff will have to swipe their cards in the morning, afternoon and evening.

BENGALURU:  The biometric system of attendance, which was introduced for doctors and other staff at government hospitals in the State some time ago, has now become mandatory and will be linked to their salaries, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Wednesday.

Government hospital staff will have to swipe their cards in the morning, afternoon and evening. He was speaking to the media after a surprise visit to Devanahalli Government Hospital.The health department will will issue Ayushman Bharat Arogya Karnataka smart cards to around 6 crore people in the next three months. The cards will be issued to BPL patients when they visit government hospitals, he added. During his surprise visit, he directed the hospital to have a database of those suffering from non-communicable diseases including diabetes, blood pressure and cancer, for regular follow-up and treatment.

