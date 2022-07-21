Home Cities Bengaluru

Corporators’ names sent to govt for quota

With elections due, the BBMP has sent names of all elected members from 1993 till date to the government, pertaining to reservation in BBMP wards.

Published: 21st July 2022 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 07:04 AM   |  A+A-

The BBMP head office| SHRIRAM B N

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: With elections due, the BBMP has sent names of all elected members from 1993 till date to the government, pertaining to reservation in BBMP wards. BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath said the budget for wards will be revised, and each ward will get Rs 3 crore. Based on a map and delimitation, new ward offices will be built and a proposal has been sent to the government to induct another 400 officials into the BBMP administration.

On the issue of illegal flexes resurfacing regularly, the commissioner said that every day, thousands of flexes are being removed and a decision has been taken to act against those who violate the High Court direction in this regard. With the department raiding shops, godowns and manufacturing units, the commissioner said that as single-use plastic is banned, the Palike is seizing material and imposing penalties.

