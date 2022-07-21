Couple nabbed for stealing gold ornaments

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Seshadripuram police have arrested a couple for stealing gold ornaments from an apartment. The arrested are M Muruga (36) and his wife M Reena (34), residents of 4th Cross in Prakashnagar. The receiver of the stolen ornaments, Babu from Chikpet, was also arrested. Police recovered 512 gram of gold from the trio.

Police saod the couple has committed thefts at Seshadripuram and Rajajinagar area. “Muruga was addicted to betting. As he wanted money, he would force his wife to come with him to identify houses. The couple would talk to security guards of residential apartment complexes to check if occupants were looking for a domestic help.

They gained entry to an upscale apartment in Seshadripuram and stole gold ornaments worth around Rs 24 lakh from the flat of a tech firm employee. The accused found the door keys in the shoe rack. Following a complaint by the techie, the police arrested the couple,” police said.

The Seshadripuram police has registered a case.

