Eggs, chikkis, and bananas now on Karnataka midday meal menu 

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy announced that eggs, bananas or peanut chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meal scheme as part of ‘PM Poshan shakti Nirman’ for students of Classes 1-8 studying in government and aided schools for 46 days a year in all districts.

The scheme was earlier implemented for 46 days under “flexibility for innovative intervention” programme in a few districts of Kalyana Karnataka at a cost of Rs 4,494.29 lakh to address malnourishment. Following the success of the scheme, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Dr Vishal R, had submitted a proposal to the State Government to implement it for students of Classes 1-8 in all the districts for 100 days.

The government, however, approved it for 46 days. Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh has clarified that no student will not be forced to consume eggs. “Vegetarians can choose between chikkis and bananas,” he said.

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy announced that eggs, bananas or peanut chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meal scheme as part of ‘PM Poshan shakti Nirman’ for students of Classes 1-8 studying in government and aided schools for 46 days a year in all districts. The scheme was earlier implemented for 46 days under “flexibility for innovative intervention” programme in a few districts of Kalyana Karnataka at a cost of Rs 4,494.29 lakh to address malnourishment. Following the success of the scheme, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Dr Vishal R, had submitted a proposal to the State Government to implement it for students of Classes 1-8 in all the districts for 100 days. The government, however, approved it for 46 days. Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh has clarified that no student will not be forced to consume eggs. “Vegetarians can choose between chikkis and bananas,” he said.