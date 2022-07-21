Home Cities Bengaluru

Eggs, chikkis, and bananas now on Karnataka midday meal menu 

Students of Classes 1-8 of all dists to get these for 46 days in a year

Published: 21st July 2022 07:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2022 03:01 PM

midday meal

Image for representational purpose only. ( File | EPS)

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Department of School Education and Literacy announced that eggs, bananas or peanut chikkis (supplementary nutrition) would be included in the midday meal scheme as part of ‘PM Poshan shakti Nirman’ for students of Classes 1-8 studying in government and aided schools for 46 days a year in all districts.

The scheme was earlier implemented for 46 days under “flexibility for innovative intervention” programme in a few districts of Kalyana Karnataka at a cost of Rs 4,494.29 lakh to address malnourishment. Following the success of the scheme, Commissioner, Department of Public Instruction, Dr Vishal R, had submitted a proposal to the State Government to implement it for students of Classes 1-8 in all the districts for 100 days.

The government, however, approved it for 46 days.  Meanwhile, Education Minister B C Nagesh has clarified that no student will not be forced to consume eggs. “Vegetarians can choose between chikkis and bananas,” he said.

Comments

