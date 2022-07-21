Wanitha Ashok By

BENGALURU: The whole world seems to be obsessed with running. Does running provide any functional benefits toward weight loss? 1. I am so glad you asked me this question. Yeah, that’s right, half the world seems to be crazy about running, which, in reality, has no functional use to us humans. I think that running is for animals such as horses, and not us humans. We need to work on functional strength, functional flexibility, and skill-based cardio to improve the quality of our life. Running, especially running without any strength training, leads to injuries, and I wouldn’t recommend it. If you wish to run, seek guidance from a certified trainer, who will include strength and flexibility in your training session. If a person is running to lose weight, then they should know that it’s a calorie deficit and not running, which will help them lose weight majorly. 2 .There are so many forms of fasting people speak about. What is the best form of fasting that you would suggest for weight loss? The best form of fasting would be intermittent fasting. Not two meals, but three meals that are balanced and in moderation. I would suggest an early dinner, as early as 6.30pm, and breakfast at 8.30 or 9am the following day. It is easier to stick to this routine than people would think. A calorie deficit, teamed with a healthy balanced diet, calorie expenditure via exercise, and early dinner will surely lead to weight loss. 3. I am dealing with postpartum baby weight. Why does it take so much time to lose it? Weight gain doesn’t happen overnight, so don’t expect to see a change so quickly, especially with limitations post delivery. Sleepless nights and reduced activities dampen the weight-loss process. It’s best to consult your doctor and get back to exercising, at the earliest. Follow a healthy, balanced diet, consume adequate healthy calories, move around in the house as much as possible and stay active, and sleep when your baby sleeps, this way you get to rest and stay energised. It is important to have patience and stay committed to your diet and exercise. Wanitha Ashok is a Fit India Movement Ambassador and celebrity fitness coach