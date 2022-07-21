On the right pitch

Home Cities Bengaluru

Chandu Venkateshappa, one of two girls selected from the city for the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge,
shares her experience with CE

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Years ago, when the Indian Premier League was introduced, it was a revolution in the Indian cricket format. When the BCCI introduced the fourgame Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, it was considered the first step for Women’s IPL, which will commence in 2023. Making some news with that is city-based cricketer Chandu Venkateshappa, who was one of two girls selected from the city for the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge. Playing alongside the stalwarts of international cricket has been a dream come true for Chandu.

However, she feels she could have made more out of the opportunity. “I felt my performance was not as great as I wanted it to be,” says the off-spinner, who was part of the IPL Supernova. Chandu has been playing state cricket since 2014- 2015 and was picked by BCCI for being one of the top wicket-takers, in the BCCI Senior Women’s Challenger Trophy and BCCI One-Day Trophy. Chandu started playing professional cricket at the age of 19, and reaching this level has not been easy for her.

The 27-yearold’s father, Venkateshappa, works as an attendant at a hospital, and her mother, Lakshmamma, is a homemaker. “It has been very hard for me to get where I am. Only after playing Ranji cricket for nine years, did I get to this level. Initially, my brother used to play cricket and I would watch him, and try to follow along. That is how I got interested in cricket,” says Chandu.

She was noticed by a coach named Divakar Jain, who conducted a cricket camp for girls in her school in Agara, and she turned out to be the highest wicket-taker. Irrespective of various challenges, Chandu leads her life with discipline.

“The day starts off early for me as I coach children, followed by my own practice, and then I come home. Then I go to the gym, rest for an hour, and go to the gym again,” says Chandu, adding she is taking advantage of the off-season right now. She is working towards bouncing back. “I am working on my fitness a lot, and I want to work on my variations and batting,” says the wicket-taker.

