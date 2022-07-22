Dy Tahsildar Mahesh’s bail plea dismissed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday dismissed bail petition filed by Deputy Tahsildar PS Mahesh, accused in the DC office case, “as not pressed”, in view of default bail granted by the sessions court in city, since the Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) has not filed final report within 60 days. Mahesh, an assistant to the then DC of Bengaluru Urban District, J Manjunath, who was also arrested in the case, was in custody after being arrested by the ACB.

When the bail plea was taken up for hearing in the morning session, the court was informed that the sessions court granted default bail to Mahesh. The court orally observed what is the purpose of the ACB? Why a final report was not filed within prescribed time? This court will have to order inquiry into the conduct of the investigation officer, the court added.The counsel for the petitioner filed a memo stating the default bail has been granted in favour of the petitioner by a regular court.

