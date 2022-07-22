Home Cities Bengaluru

Four workers die as wall collapses after rain

Four construction workers were killed, and four others injured after the compound of a warehouse collapsed on a shed, in which they were sleeping.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:06 AM

Image used for representational purpose only (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Four construction workers were killed, and four others injured after the compound of a warehouse collapsed on a shed, in which they were sleeping. The incident occurred at Soukya Industrial Area in Anugondanahalli near Hoskote at around 3 am.

The deceased are Shyam Saday, Manish Saday, Nitish Saday, and Manita Saday, while Sunil Mondal, Shambu Mondal, Dilip, and Durgesh are the injured. All are from Bihar.Police said that as it rained heavily at night, the wall collapsed.

The injured, who were stuck in the debris, managed to come out. They were rushed to nearby hospitals by other workers. “A case has been filed against the manager and others connected to the warehouse for causing death by negligence. The samples of the debris will be sent for tests to ascertain if the material used were of a substandard quality,” the Tirumalashetty Halli police said.

