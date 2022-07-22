Home Cities Bengaluru

India’s tech prowess well recognised: ISRO chief Somanath

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Visitors take a selfie with a scale model of Gaganyaan spacecraft. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Global awareness on India’s space capabilities is increasing and the country’s technological prowess is well recognised by the international community, said Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman S Somanath on Thursday. The ISRO chairman was speaking at the inauguration of Human Space Flight Centre’s (HSFC) first-ever outreach programme -- the Human Space Flight Expo -- at the Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium.

“Times are changing and awareness about what we are doing globally is increasing. Our technology, economic power and handling of complex issues are well recognised and we must not lose sight of what we as a nation can achieve in the future,” Somanath said.

The expo, which will be open to the public from Friday to Sunday, is being in collaboration with the planetarium and the Bangalore Association for Science Education (BASE). The expo features a number of exhibits, including scaled models of various Indian satellites and launch vehicles as well as a scaled model of the proposed India Space Station. The expo also includes an interactive model of the Gaganyaan, the first Indian crewed spacecraft, which is slated to launch soon.

600-seater auditorium
Jawaharlal Nehru Planetarium director Pramod G Galgali announced that the government has sanctioned a 600-seater auditorium in the planetarium. “The auditorium, which can host several classrooms, is expected to be completed within the next six to eight months,” he said.

