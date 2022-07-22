No BBMP Council: MLAs, MPs turn ‘super councillors’

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: When Bengaluru is battered by a merciless monsoon, citizens can reach the BBMP only through its call centre. This is the third consecutive year that the state capital does not have an elected body, after the Council term ended in September 2020.Now, with the Bhaktavatsala Committee submitting its report on political reservation in local body elections, the long-pending BBMP polls appear to be one step closer. However, many hurdles need to be addressed, including the lack of political will.

It is not the first time the city administration has no elected Council — a similar situation prevailed from 2007 to 2010. Civic evangelist V Ravichandar, who was part of the BBMP Restructuring Committee, told TNIE that BBMP elections are a sign that we believe in democracy. “An elected body represents our faith in democracy in the urban local body,’’ he said.

Srinivas Alavilli from Janaagraha says that in Bengaluru, there are only three polls -- Lok Sabha, Assembly and BBMP. “Can we imagine a state or city without MLAs or MPs for two or three years? Councillors represent citizens. Our voice is not heard in the Council, but gets approved. There are many issues to be debated. The government wants to have a hold and the chief minister (or ministers) want to be super-mayors, which is not right,’’ he said.

Alavilli said that the role and responsibilities of MLAs and MPs are different from councillors, but MLAs are acting like super councillors. “We can’t go to MLAs or MPs to resolve civic issues,’’ he added.

As per Article 243U of the Constitution, the State government and State Election Commission have to hold local body polls before its term ends. But the government constituted a Joint Select Committee which recommended 243 wards and the BBMP Bill was passed in December 2020. The process of delimitation started last year.

Questioning the delay, former councillors went to the High Court, which directed the State government to conduct elections at the earliest, but it approached the Supreme Court. Since then, the court has been issuing orders, with the latest one in May that a notification be issued on delimitation of BBMP wards within eight weeks. According to this, the government has to submit the update on Friday.

Karnataka State Election Commission commissioner S Basavaraj said they are ready to hold polls any time.

Once the committee recommendations are accepted, constituency/ward based reservation list will be announced, but if it’s caught in any legal hurdles, it can be delayed further. He said they prepared an electoral list for 198 wards and need one month’s time to make it for 243 wards. Interestingly, MLAs and MPs are not in the mood for BBMP polls. “They are focused on 2023 Assembly polls and 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” said a senior BJP leader.

