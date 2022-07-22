By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Synergia Biosciences has developed a nano-emulsion intra-nasal platform for enhanced drug delivery to the central nervous system. Nasal drugs are considered to be more effective as it bypasses the first-pass metabolism.

At a round table discussion organised by Synergia Foundation on Thursday, various points like the formulation, benefits, scalability and patenting process were discussed. Tobby Simon, founder, Synergia, said their model is cost-effective and once they scale up, it would cost around Rs 90 and can last up to 6-8 months.

Intranasal would allow direct absorption of drugs to the brain as it has major neuro transmissions, said Sambhratta Shetty, COO, Synergia. A nasal spray is more potent and would need a small dosage, explained Simon. Dr Kamal Prasad, neurosurgeon and a panelist, said that it is helpful for patients, especially those on ventilators. “There is a social resistance against other vaccines or intra-muscular drugs. A nasal spray is well accepted,” Dr Gifty Immanuel said.

