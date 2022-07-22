Home Cities Bengaluru

Platform for enhanced drug delivery

Intranasal would allow direct absorption of drugs to the brain as it has major neuro transmissions, said Sambhratta Shetty, COO, Synergia.

Published: 22nd July 2022 06:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2022 06:12 AM   |  A+A-

Tablets

For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Synergia Biosciences has developed a nano-emulsion intra-nasal platform for enhanced drug delivery to the central nervous system. Nasal drugs are considered to be more effective as it bypasses the first-pass metabolism.

At a round table discussion organised by Synergia Foundation on Thursday, various points like the formulation, benefits, scalability and patenting process were discussed. Tobby Simon, founder, Synergia, said their model is cost-effective and once they scale up, it would cost around Rs 90 and can last up to 6-8 months.

Intranasal would allow direct absorption of drugs to the brain as it has major neuro transmissions, said Sambhratta Shetty, COO, Synergia. A nasal spray is more potent and would need a small dosage, explained Simon. Dr Kamal Prasad, neurosurgeon and a panelist, said that it is helpful for patients, especially those on ventilators. “There is a social resistance against other vaccines or intra-muscular drugs. A nasal spray is well accepted,” Dr Gifty Immanuel said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The state of roads in Kerala is something CM Pinarayi Vijayan definitely has to ponder about. (Photo | EPS)
62 vehicles for every kilometre: Decoding 'K-Road' woes in Road's own country
India’s newest airline Akasa Air’s first Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. (File Photo)
Akasa Air to operate its first commercial flight on August 7; opens ticket sales
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
E-commerce firms Amazon, Flipkart on gig-hiring spree 
Rijisha TV (Photo | Express)
Ring with 24,679 diamonds! Kerala woman sparkles her way to Guinness record

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp