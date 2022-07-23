A ‘bitter’ tale 

Pintu Tewary By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As the pandemic continues to play its part in influencing an individual’s needs and choices, avid drinkers are looking for a poised balance in their consumption. Consumers prefer drinks that can be replicated at home with basic, easily available ingredients and that don’t pinch the pocket. With new pubs and microbreweries sprouting like mushrooms in damp, hot spaces, stiff competition has called in for new aces. How does the restaurant balance the consumer’s mindset to make it pocketfriendly and also cut down on cost while gaining more footfall to generate volume and business? The trick lies in small changes.

Every bar ensures cutting their cost in making the final product by developing homegrown ingredients, making homemade liqueurs and bitters to add finesse to their beverages. Every bar chef curates and specialises in developing their bitters, liqueurs, shrubs, etc. Why a bar chef ? They are equally crafty at their bar and as sous chefs in the kitchen and work closely on curating cocktail programmes and alternatives to foreign ingredients by working on ingredients available close near home.

They also help in slicing more profit to the business by reducing cost and not compromising on quality. If you want to have a good Negroni, you have to replace Campari by making your homemade orange aperitif. It may sound like a minimalistic idea, but the small change makes it more innovative. Are you a coffeeholic? Want coffee flavour in your alcohol too? But find Kahlua expensive? How about we teach you one quick alternative? Replace your Kahlua with homemade coffee liqueur.

A rich simple creamy drink is easily made without losing its charm. The recent trend in the bar space is homemade spice bitter, paan bitter, tea bitters, etc. I generally like barley tea bitter with a hint of spiciness. Here is a small trick from the bar book to make liqueurs and bitters. Use neutral alcohol high proof, add sugar and other ingredients, slowly it will taste better than any commercial product in the market which uses heavy stabiliser to regulate the taste.

We make homemade Campari by using orange peel, lemon peel, orris root, wormwood, oleo saccharum, Indian spices and homemade red colour by adding neutral spirit and after four weeks you have exquisite homemade Campari. The most used method of making homemade coffee liqueur is by using roughly grounded coffee beans, orange peel, cinnamon, simple syrup and gold rum, or vodka. In less than two weeks natural homemade coffee liqueur is in your bar. So next time you have a guest at home, twist up some elegant bitters, and homemade liqueurs and let your guest be awed.

The writer is a senior operations manager,bar and restaurant at Suzy Q by 1522

