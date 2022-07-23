BBMP chief submits norms on illegal buildings to Karnataka HC

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In view of the serious view taken by the Karnataka High Court on inaction of officials and engineers who fail to prevent illegal constructions and buildings violating sanctioned plan and bye-laws in the city, BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath issued guidelines fixing responsibility on officials and engineers to stop deviation of buildings from the sanctioned plan and avoid unauthorised constructions. If officials and engineers fail to adhere to the guidelines, they will be punished under Section 321 (B) of the Karnataka Municipal Corporations Act and Section 252 of the BBMP Act, and kept under suspension, pending departmental enquiry, the Chief Commissioner warned in the guidelines dated July 21, 2022, placed before Justice R Nataraj.

Placing the undertaking on record, Justice Nataraj directed the Chief Commissioner to give publicity to the guidelines in Kannada and English newspapers. In one case on June 6, 2022, the court noted that none of the engineers concerned conduct inspections, as provided under bye-law 5.2 and 5.3. The sanctioned plan and licence are never displayed at the construction site, and no steps are taken to ensure compliance with the plan at the inception. This has emboldened property owners to violate building plans with impunity, the court observed.

The court noted that it is the owners who would be later held responsible for not complying with the sanctioned plan, and the engineer would go scot-free. To ensure compliance with bye-laws, it directed the Chief Commissioner to file an affidavit stating the action to be taken against errant officials and engineers.

The Commissioner also informed court that sanctioned plans have been made available online, and zonal and revenue offices of BBM.

