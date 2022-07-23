BBMP polls: Notification out for election officers

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Days after issuing a final notification recognising 243 wards in Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits, the State government has moved another step closer to hold the much-anticipated BBMP election.After the process of delimitation under the BBMP Act 2020, the government in a notification on Friday, identified District Election Officers (DEO) and Returning Officers (RO) who would be responsible for holding elections.

The DEO and zonal returning officers for BBMP are categorised assembly and division-wise.

The Bengaluru Deputy Commissioner will be the DEO for wards in Yelahanka, Byatarayanapura, Yeshwanthpur, Dasarahalli, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru South and Anekal assembly segments. Under him, Joint Commissioners (JC) of Yelahanka, Dasarahalli, RR Nagar, Bommanahalli and Deputy Commissioner (Mahadevapura) will work as zonal returning officers.

Similarly, the Special Commissioner (Administration) will be the DEO for RR Nagar, Shivajinagar, Shanthinagar, Gandhinagar, Rajajinagar, Chamarajapet and Chickpet assembly constituencies. JCs of RR Nagar, East, West, South zones and Deputy Commissioner (South) will work under the DEO as zonal returning officers.

Joint Commissioner (South) will be the DEO for assembly segments of Govindarajanagar, Vijayanagar, Basavangudi, Padmanabhanagar, BTM Layout, Jayanagar and Bommanahalli, while JC East, Bommanahalli and Deputy Commissioner (South) are the returning officers.

Joint Commissioner (Mahadevapura) will be the DEO for KR Puram, Mahalakshmi Layout, Malleswaram, Hebbal, Pulakeshinagar, Sarvajna Nagar and CV Raman Nagar segments. JC East, West and Deputy Commissioner (Mahadevapura) will be the zonal returning officers.Meanwhile, a petition filed in the SC on delay in holding the polls was posted to Tuesday.

