Karnataka HC denies bail to accused in PSI recruitment scam

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Friday rejected four bail petitions and one anticipatory bail petition filed by seven accused allegedly involved in the PSI scam. Justice HP Sandesh pronounced the verdict, rejecting the petitions.

Judgment was reserved on Wednesday after hearing arguments of counsels for the accused and State Public Prosecutor, representing CID, who strongly opposed granting of bail. The petitions were filed by seven accused, including two middlemen, four selected candidates and a police sub-inspector.

The petitioners were CN Shashidhar of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, R Sharath Kumar of Nagamangala in Mandya district, HU Raghuveer of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district, CK Dileep Kumar from Kengeri, HR Praveen Kumar of Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district, and K Surinarayana of Giddenahalli in the city. The anticipatory bail petition was filled by Naveen Prasad, sub-inspector of Byadarahalli Police Station.

