Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC denies bail to accused in PSI recruitment scam

The Karnataka HC on Friday rejected four bail petitions and one anticipatory bail petition filed by seven accused allegedly involved in the PSI scam.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka HC on Friday rejected four bail petitions and one anticipatory bail petition filed by seven accused allegedly involved in the PSI scam. Justice HP Sandesh pronounced the verdict, rejecting the petitions.

Judgment was reserved on Wednesday after hearing arguments of counsels for the accused and State Public Prosecutor, representing CID, who strongly opposed granting of bail. The petitions were filed by seven accused, including two middlemen, four selected candidates and a police sub-inspector.

The petitioners were CN Shashidhar of Channarayapatna taluk in Hassan district, R Sharath Kumar of Nagamangala in Mandya district, HU Raghuveer of Magadi taluk in Ramanagara district, CK Dileep Kumar from Kengeri, HR Praveen Kumar of Channapatna taluk of Ramanagara district, and K Surinarayana of Giddenahalli in the city.  The anticipatory bail petition was filled by Naveen Prasad, sub-inspector of Byadarahalli Police Station.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam Karnataka High court
India Matters
Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana being greeted by Chief Justice of Jharkhand High Court Ravi Ranjan, during a programme for the inauguration of Sub-Divisional Courts. (Photo | PTI)
'Kangaroo courts run by media affecting health of democracy': CJI Ramana's strong remarks
Flowers are left in front of the house after Sheila Seleoane's remains were found ( Photo| BPM Media)
Woman lay dead in flat for over 2 years but landlord kept taking rent
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | AFP)
SGPC objects over UP school asking Sikh students not to wear turban, carry 'kirpan'
Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique employees were formerly called “Fairy Godmothers in Training” but they will now be called “Fairy Godmother’s Apprentices.” (Photo | Disney website)
Disney Parks ditch 'fairy godmothers' for a gender-neutral alternative

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp