One more branch of Orchids school shut

Yet another FIR has been registered against a branch of Orchids International School, this time on Haralur Road.

Published: 23rd July 2022 06:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2022 06:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Donna Eva
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Yet another FIR has been registered against a branch of Orchids International School, this time on Haralur Road. According to Bengaluru South Block Education Officer (BEO) Ramamurthy DR, the school had started operating after applying for permission from the education department on the assumption that it would be accepted.

“The school had admitted around 70 students and started conducting online classes from June 15. The education department had not given the school the permission to run. But based on the assumption that they would be given permission, they began admissions and classes from this academic year itself,” Ramamurthy told TNIE.

The BEO investigated the school last Friday and it was closed immediately. Based on instructions from the Deputy Director of Public Instruction (DDPI), the BEO registered a complaint against the school’s branch president, principal and secretary. The Bellandur police registered the FIR based on the complaint. The students were sent to other branches of the school that are properly registered, while four parents got their fees refunded, the BEO said.

Previously, the Magadi Road branch of Orchids International School had also been shut down under to similar circumstances. Both schools had applied for permission from the education department and, based on the assumption of obtaining permission, they had begun admissions. “We had conducted the investigation based on a public inquiry on whether the school had permission due to the previous case of the Magadi road branch shutting down,” the BEO told TNIE.

The two branches are part of the four that were inaugurated by the school. The other two are in Kadugodi and Rajajinagar. Asked whether the other two branches will also be investigated, Public Instruction Commissioner R Vishal told TNIE that a circular was issued recently to deal with any schools operating without permission.

  • Mayur
    What about the future of those 70 students
    11 hours ago reply
