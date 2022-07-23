Two properties worth Rs 330 crore reclaimed

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Chief Commissioner and a decision at the Zonal Commissioners’ meeting to reclaim and secure BBMP properties and assets, BBMP officials went on an encroachment clearance drive and reclaimed two prime properties worth Rs 330 crore, on Friday.

According to West Zone Joint Commissioner SM Srinivasa, 3.22 acres identified as Peer Boundary at Chamarajpet, worth Rs 300 crore, was reclaimed. “The High Court ruled in the Palike’s favour in 2013. The opposite parties were given time to prove ownership and provide documents. Since they failed, the Palike has taken over the property and fenced it,” he said.

In another area at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru South, 9,100 sqft of landm including a constructed building, was taken over by the Palike. According to Executive Engineer Yerappa Reddy, the High Court and Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Palike a few years ago.

On Friday, the Palike went ahead and razed illegal sheds and a complex, and reclaimed the property. “With BBMP going ahead with multi-level car parking close to the market, the traders will be given transit place and will be accommodated in the reclaimed property. The total reclaimed area is worth Rs 30 crore,” said the engineer.

BENGALURU: Following directions from the Chief Commissioner and a decision at the Zonal Commissioners’ meeting to reclaim and secure BBMP properties and assets, BBMP officials went on an encroachment clearance drive and reclaimed two prime properties worth Rs 330 crore, on Friday. According to West Zone Joint Commissioner SM Srinivasa, 3.22 acres identified as Peer Boundary at Chamarajpet, worth Rs 300 crore, was reclaimed. “The High Court ruled in the Palike’s favour in 2013. The opposite parties were given time to prove ownership and provide documents. Since they failed, the Palike has taken over the property and fenced it,” he said. In another area at Gandhi Bazaar in Bengaluru South, 9,100 sqft of landm including a constructed building, was taken over by the Palike. According to Executive Engineer Yerappa Reddy, the High Court and Supreme Court had ruled in favour of the Palike a few years ago. On Friday, the Palike went ahead and razed illegal sheds and a complex, and reclaimed the property. “With BBMP going ahead with multi-level car parking close to the market, the traders will be given transit place and will be accommodated in the reclaimed property. The total reclaimed area is worth Rs 30 crore,” said the engineer.