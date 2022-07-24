Endoscopic procedures future of women's healthcare

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Endoscopic procedures have become an emerging trend to address gynecological and women’s health issues. In this backdrop, 18 women endoscopy surgeons from across India performed 22 live surgeries showcasing new technologies available in addressing women health issues with quality care.

These surgeries were performed during a national conference - Eve Endoscopy - in Bengaluru on Saturday. Experts said this form of treatment takes lesser duration of hospital stay, so, it has become a boon for working women who cannot take off from work for a long duration.

The conference was held for women laparoscopic surgeons and women gynecologists by the Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopy (IAGE) surgeons in association with Karnataka chapter of IAGE and Radhakrishna Multi-specialty Hospital and IVF centre, Bengaluru.

Dr Bhaskar Pal, president, IAGE, said there are about 40,000 gynecologists in the country, but only a fraction of them know how to conduct endoscopy on patients. “Endoscopic, or minimally invasive, or keyhole, procedures, are the future of surgery. So, the objective of the conference was to educate women gynecologists on the feasibility of these procedures since they offer immense benefits to patients compared to traditional surgeries,” he added.

The women surgeons performed surgeries in three operation theaters at Radhakrishna Hospital from 8am to 6pm on Saturday which was broadcast live at the conference venue. They performed hysterectomy to treat big uterus, frozen pelvis, laparoscopy fertility enhancing procedures, including ovarian cystectomy, tubal recanalization and endometriosis among others.

BENGALURU: Endoscopic procedures have become an emerging trend to address gynecological and women’s health issues. In this backdrop, 18 women endoscopy surgeons from across India performed 22 live surgeries showcasing new technologies available in addressing women health issues with quality care. These surgeries were performed during a national conference - Eve Endoscopy - in Bengaluru on Saturday. Experts said this form of treatment takes lesser duration of hospital stay, so, it has become a boon for working women who cannot take off from work for a long duration. The conference was held for women laparoscopic surgeons and women gynecologists by the Indian Association of Gynecological Endoscopy (IAGE) surgeons in association with Karnataka chapter of IAGE and Radhakrishna Multi-specialty Hospital and IVF centre, Bengaluru. Dr Bhaskar Pal, president, IAGE, said there are about 40,000 gynecologists in the country, but only a fraction of them know how to conduct endoscopy on patients. “Endoscopic, or minimally invasive, or keyhole, procedures, are the future of surgery. So, the objective of the conference was to educate women gynecologists on the feasibility of these procedures since they offer immense benefits to patients compared to traditional surgeries,” he added. The women surgeons performed surgeries in three operation theaters at Radhakrishna Hospital from 8am to 6pm on Saturday which was broadcast live at the conference venue. They performed hysterectomy to treat big uterus, frozen pelvis, laparoscopy fertility enhancing procedures, including ovarian cystectomy, tubal recanalization and endometriosis among others.