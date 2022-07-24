Idgah Maidan row: Hindu outfits to launch ‘sweet’ stir

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindu outfits like Vishwa Sanathana Hindu Parishad, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajrang Dal and Chamarajepete Nagarika Vedike Vakoota has decided to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner (West) to hoist the Tricolour on August 15 at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan.

They will also launch a ‘sweet’ protest demanding that other communities also use the ground as well, the outfit said. Instead of the usual fiery speeches, they will distribute sweets to send a message to BBMP and local MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

S Bhaskaran, president, Vishwa Sanathana Hindu Parishad, told TNSE that they would be approaching both BBMP and the police to seek permission to hoist the Tricolour. On Independence Day, around a thousand members would assemble at the ground in case the government or BBMP fails to voluntarily come forward to hoist the flag.

