Home Cities Bengaluru

Idgah Maidan row: Hindu outfits to launch ‘sweet’ stir

S Bhaskaran, president, Vishwa Sanathana Hindu Parishad, told TNSE that they would be approaching both BBMP and the police to seek permission to hoist the Tricolour. 

Published: 24th July 2022 07:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th July 2022 07:00 AM   |  A+A-

The Idgah Maidan in Chamarajapete, Bengaluru. (File | Shriram BN/EPS)

By Mohammed Yacoob
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Hindu outfits like Vishwa Sanathana Hindu Parishad, Hindu Janajagruthi Samithi, Srirama Sene, Bajrang Dal and Chamarajepete Nagarika Vedike Vakoota has decided to seek permission from the Joint Commissioner (West) to hoist the Tricolour on August 15 at the Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan.

They will also launch a ‘sweet’ protest demanding that other communities also use the ground as well, the outfit said.  Instead of the usual fiery speeches, they will distribute sweets to send a message to BBMP and local MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan.

S Bhaskaran, president, Vishwa Sanathana Hindu Parishad, told TNSE that they would be approaching both BBMP and the police to seek permission to hoist the Tricolour.  On Independence Day, around a thousand members would assemble at the ground in case the government or BBMP fails to voluntarily come forward to hoist the flag.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hindu outfit Idgah Maidan
India Matters
Athlete Neeraj Chopra clinches the silver medal in the finals of men's javelin throw at the World Athletics Championships 2022, in Oregon. (Photo| Twitter)
With his back against the wall, Neeraj finds silver lining at World Championships
Image used for representative purpose only. (Photo | AP)
31-year-old Delhi man with no travel history becomes India's fourth monkeypox patient
Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Marriage doesn’t sanctify rape: Delhi HC 
National Stock Exchange (NSE) (File photo | PTI)
Homecoming to NSE via BSE: Crises galore await Ashish Chauhan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp