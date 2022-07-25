Rubi Chakravarti By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Saludos!

This has been a life changing week for my familia and I. It was filled with frenzied activity... that of the mind! I’m sure there must be someone out there who operates like moi?

Usually I’m exceptionally good at multitasking, like most women who are mothers, homemakers and professionals. We work at a frenzied but organised pace. This week I couldn’t as my mind ran faster than my body and I often felt rooted to a spot, trying to quell a racing mind and willing a reluctant body to obey. I was going to be ‘out of office’ for an indefinite time span but I had to make both homes run seamlessly.

I had numerous commitments in namma ooru and trying to juggle them over the week was quite a chore. But a commitment is a commitment, right? I’m a huge Salman Khan fan and his cheesy dialogues have a direct impact on my conversations (please don’t judge me!). Anyway back to my ‘social’ trials and tribulations, I did manage to pack in a hectic week. I caught up with Juhi Kejriwal, a young jewellery designer with a keen eye on contemporary settings, which were both easy on the eye and pocket. Gone are the days when people bought jewellery for ‘investment’ purposes. That was only a ploy to loosen the purse strings of the ‘all powerful menfolk’ who would ultimately decide what was ‘kosher’ for the family.

A wife, mother or sister laden with jewellery only enhanced their prestige and had little to do with investment. But now the women who buy jewellery only do so to ‘invest’ in themselves. Viva the transformation! My bff Alka Dev and I tried on all the super attractive and affordable glitter, bought some and then celebrated over jasmine tea and Chinese lunch at the Memories of China, Taj Vivanta. Alka and I spoke long and hard about things that matter.

Our children are the same age and for a short glorious time we were neighbours. Her kids are as close to me as mine are to hers. It takes a village to raise children and I am grateful for mine. The more my friends realised that I would be away for some time, the more time they wanted to spend together. I gathered a part of my village and went to visit with Manjul Gupta who lost her husband recently. Most of us understood her aching sense of grief. When one is married for so many years, then it’s like losing your best-friend, soulmate, someone you can be your best and worst with.

We reminisced about our lives, our loves and our children. Manjul runs a warm and generous home. Her daughter gently steered her mom’s friends to the tea table where she had thoughtfully laid out a feast. Yes! Surely it takes a village. I needed to leave to play the biggest role of my life, but when Arjun Pandalai called I went to the Taj West End which was hosting a Bobbi Brown cosmetics master class. I was enveloped in a sea of good wishes as my friends were so happy for me. En route to Mumbai, as I sat on my airline seat, surrounded by sneezing and coughing unmasked people...nothing fazed me. The Universe was being kind and I am blessed!

