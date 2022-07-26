Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru needs more passport seva, third kendra on anvil

To make up for a third one, passport officials depend on postal PSKs especially Jalahalli post office.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Indian Passport

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By Bosky Khanna
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With piling applications for passports and its renewal, officials of the Bengaluru passport office are preparing documents to appeal to the Ministry of External Affairs for a third passport seva kendra for the city. At present, the city has two passport kendras in Lalbagh and Marathahalli, although it is entitled to have three. To make up for a third one, passport officials depend on postal PSKs especially Jalahalli post office.

“Bengaluru needs another kendra to cater to the people of North and North West Bengaluru, which is rapidly growing and most number of applicants are from the region. We are planning to upgrade Jalahalli postal PSK, a third dedicated PSK would be better,” sources in the passport office told TNIE.Daily, on an average, Lalbagh PSK receives 1,600 applications, Marathahalli PSK gets 800 and Jalahalli postal PSK 40.

Karnataka has five PSKs- Marathahalli, Lalbagh, Kalaburagi, Hubballi and Mangaluru. Kavya L, a resident of Bellandur said: “Getting an appointment at Jalahalli PSK was difficult. I got an appointment at Lalbagh office for 11 am. To reach on time, I had to leave home at 8 am.” Jitendra B, a software company employee in Sarjapura, said travelling to city central is a herculean task.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
passport Bengaluru passport seva kendra
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp