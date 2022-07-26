Bengaluru: Snarls down after night rounds

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The consecutive night rounds at bottlenecks and junctions like Hebbal, Silk Board Junction, Goraguntepalya and others have translated into results as daily traffic declined by 15 to 40 per cent at some places, said BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Monday after concluding a meeting headed by additional Chief Secretary Rajneesh Goal, city Police Commissioner Pratap Reddy, BMRCL Managing Director Anjum Parvez, and BWSSB chairman N Jayaram.

“A committee has been formed to submit an official report on the issue,” said Girinath, and added that based on inputs from the police there are around 3,750 potholes, of which the Palike has already fixed 3,000 potholes.

The police has also identified 54 spots which gets flooded during rain and asked the officials to fix it to ensure the vehicular moment is not impacted, he said. “Of 54 places, BBMP has done some work in 53 spots which has improved traffic situation.”

Debris, construction material and unfinished road works are slowing down traffic for which Girinath has already asked officials concerned to take action. In his opinion, half of the development works are done in most of the bottlenecks and junctions.

