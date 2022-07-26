Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC enhances compensation for accident victim’s family, cites inflation

The logical corollary is that ‘notional income’ to assess compensation for the death in 2013, should be more than the notional income fixed in 1992, the court said.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Observing that courts and tribunals need to be alive to changing situations while deciding cases relating to compensation payable in accident cases, the High Court enhanced compensation from Rs 5.40 lakh to Rs 11 lakh, with 6 per cent interest, to be paid by KSRTC to the family of a 17-year-old boy. The teenager from Bengaluru, a Class 10 student, died in a road accident involving a KSRTC bus in 2013.

Partly allowing the appeal filed by the victim’s parents, the court said the value of the rupee in 1992 was far more than the value of the rupee in 2013. Consequently, the cost of living has gone up. Wages have also witnessed upward revision. The logical corollary is that ‘notional income’ to assess compensation for the death in 2013, should be more than the notional income fixed in 1992, the court said.  

On January 31, 2015, the tribunal awarded compensation, taking Rs 30,000 per annum as notional income of the deceased DY Ravikumar in 1992, in the absence of any proof relating to his income, to calculate the ‘loss of dependency’. The victim’s family -- S Yallappa, his wife and son from Mallasandra -- moved the high court, seeking enhancement of compensation.

PIL SEEKING SECURITY FOR JUDGE DIS

The High Court on Monday dismissed a PIL filed by a Tumakuru-based advocate, seeking direction to provide Y+ or Z security to Justice HP Sandesh of the High Court, and to constitute a SIT to probe the ‘transfer threat’, due to lack of merits and subjudice, as the matter is pending before the Supreme Court. A division bench of Acting Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice S Vishwajith Shetty dismissed the petition filed by L Ramesh Naik.   Noting that the petitioner, neither in his e-mail nor petition, stated that the existing security provided to Justice Sandesh is inadequate, the court observed that the state government in any case is under obligation to provide adequate security to judges.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC Karnataka High court
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp