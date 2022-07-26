Karnataka Postal Circle to sell 12 lakh national flags

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Karnataka Postal Circle has planned to sell 12 lakh flags.Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “A selfie point will be set up in every head post office in the state. Customers will click selfie and share it on social media. The head post offices will also show videos of campaign besides playing the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem,” he said.

The Centre has mandated the sale of 2 crore flags across the country. “Karnataka aims to sell around 12 lakh flags from post offices from August 1,” the CPMG said.Elaborating on encouraging citizens to hoist Tricolour over three days, he said, “The idea is to instill a feeling of patriotism among people, and recall the contributions of those who worked tirelessly towards nation building.”

Prabhat Pheri would be organised at each division in which 50 to 75 participants, comprising postal staff and local citizens, will be urged to take part. Every post office, the head offices, sub offices and the branch offices will hoist the national flag on August 15.

BENGALURU: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav, the Karnataka Postal Circle has planned to sell 12 lakh flags.Chief Postmaster General, Karnataka Circle, S Rajendra Kumar told TNIE, “A selfie point will be set up in every head post office in the state. Customers will click selfie and share it on social media. The head post offices will also show videos of campaign besides playing the Har Ghar Tiranga anthem,” he said. The Centre has mandated the sale of 2 crore flags across the country. “Karnataka aims to sell around 12 lakh flags from post offices from August 1,” the CPMG said.Elaborating on encouraging citizens to hoist Tricolour over three days, he said, “The idea is to instill a feeling of patriotism among people, and recall the contributions of those who worked tirelessly towards nation building.” Prabhat Pheri would be organised at each division in which 50 to 75 participants, comprising postal staff and local citizens, will be urged to take part. Every post office, the head offices, sub offices and the branch offices will hoist the national flag on August 15.