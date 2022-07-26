Man attacked in hotel over petty reason

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old employee of a private company was attacked by a gang of unidentified persons at Imperial Hotel on Residency Road, on Friday night. Based on a complaint, Ashok Nagar police registered a case against two accused, who are at large.

A police officer said the victim and three of his friends went for dinner around 1am. They were cracking jokes over delayed service, when a gang of four sitting at the next table allegedly picked a fight for no reason. They allegedly assaulted the youth, and both groups were sent out. Two of the accused again hit him with a traffic cone and escaped. His friends rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, and he filed a complaint on Saturday.

Police, who are checking CCTV footage to identity the attackers, also booked a case agai­nst the hotel management for keeping the hotel open beyond the permissible time.

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old employee of a private company was attacked by a gang of unidentified persons at Imperial Hotel on Residency Road, on Friday night. Based on a complaint, Ashok Nagar police registered a case against two accused, who are at large. A police officer said the victim and three of his friends went for dinner around 1am. They were cracking jokes over delayed service, when a gang of four sitting at the next table allegedly picked a fight for no reason. They allegedly assaulted the youth, and both groups were sent out. Two of the accused again hit him with a traffic cone and escaped. His friends rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, and he filed a complaint on Saturday. Police, who are checking CCTV footage to identity the attackers, also booked a case agai­nst the hotel management for keeping the hotel open beyond the permissible time.