Home Cities Bengaluru

Man attacked in hotel over petty reason

A 31-year-old employee of a private company was attacked by a gang of unidentified persons at Imperial Hotel on Residency Road, on Friday night.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:03 AM   |  A+A-

beaten up, thrashed, mob

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 31-year-old employee of a private company was attacked by a gang of unidentified persons at Imperial Hotel on Residency Road, on Friday night. Based on a complaint, Ashok Nagar police registered a case against two accused, who are at large.

A police officer said the victim and three of his friends went for dinner around 1am. They were cracking jokes over delayed service, when a gang of four sitting at the next table allegedly picked a fight for no reason. They allegedly assaulted the youth, and both groups were sent out. Two of the accused again hit him with a traffic cone and escaped. His friends rushed him to a private hospital for treatment, and he filed a complaint on Saturday.

Police, who are checking CCTV footage to identity the attackers, also booked a case agai­nst the hotel management for keeping the hotel open beyond the permissible time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp