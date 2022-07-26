Multi-specialty unit to come up at Karwar Medical Hospital

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A multi-specialty hospital and trauma care centre will come up at Karwar Medical Hospital soon, Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said here on Monday.Speaking on the sidelines of his visit to Arogya Soudha along with Nakane Tsutomu, Consul General of Japan in Bengaluru, Sudhakar said it would be discussed with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, and a decision taken soon.

There is a rising demand from the people of Uttara Kannada for a multi-specialty hospital in the region, especially after the horrific ambulance crash at Shiroor tollgate, which claimed four lives and left many others injured. The demand has also got the backing of Opposition leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Sudhakar said he was well aware of the need for such a unit in North Karnataka, adding that he would also hold a meeting with local leaders on healthcare requirements of the region. An action plan will then be prepared for quick implementation.

He said that every district will get such a facility in a phased manner. “We’ve made the best use of the pandemic situation and there has been a huge development in health infrastructure over the past two years. There are financial limitations, but they will be taken up on priority basis,” he said.

On the subject of monkeypox, Sudhakar said, “WHO has declared monkeypox a health emergency, and we are on high alert. We have held meetings with officials for effective preparedness, besides issuing guidelines. Unlike Covid-19, monkeypox does not spread at a high pace. It is not airborne, but spreads through close contact with body fluids and contaminated things used by those infected. People recover with isolation and treatment. Death is only in extreme rare cases. There is no need for anxiety, but we need to be cautious,” he said.

