Home Cities Bengaluru

PSI recruitment scam: Court rejects bail to ADGP Amrit Paul

Paul, who was arrested by the CID police investigating the multi-crore scam on July 4, had moved a bail application before the court last week.

Published: 26th July 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

CID officials take ADGP Amrit Paul into custody in Bengaluru on Monday

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court has rejected the bail application filed by Additional Director General of Police, Amrit Paul, who is arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.The court also rejected the CID petition requesting permission to subject paul to a polygraph (lie detector test).

Paul, who was arrested by the CID police investigating the multi-crore scam on July 4, had moved a bail application before the court last week. The prosecution had objected to granting bail to him  citing that the investigation was not yet completed and releasing the accused on bail at this stage may hamper the probe. After hearing arguments of both prosecution and the defence, the court rejected the bail application on Monday.

Meanwhile, the court also refused to admit the petition filed by the CID, which had requested court permission to subject Paul to a polygraph test. While the prosecution had contended that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation and it was needed to conduct a lie detector test, the defence counsel had submitted that Paul had health issues and the test may have an adverse effect on his health.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PSI recruitment scam Amrit Paul
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
India's biggest spectrum auction begins; 5G airwaves worth Rs 4.3 lakh crore on offer
The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Nov. 29, 2021. (File Photo | AP)
If 'Blocking Orders' complied, our entire business will have to be closed: Twitter Inc
Ranveer Singh (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai Police register FIR against actor Ranveer Singh over obscene pictures
Ann Mary Ansalen a student from Ernakulam Law College drives the private bus named ‘Hey Day’ every Sunday through the Kakkanad-Perumbadappu road. (Photo | Express)
Passionate about heavy vehicles, she drives bus for free -- meet Ann Mary from Kochi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp