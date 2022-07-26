PSI recruitment scam: Court rejects bail to ADGP Amrit Paul

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The First Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate court has rejected the bail application filed by Additional Director General of Police, Amrit Paul, who is arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in connection with the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam.The court also rejected the CID petition requesting permission to subject paul to a polygraph (lie detector test).

Paul, who was arrested by the CID police investigating the multi-crore scam on July 4, had moved a bail application before the court last week. The prosecution had objected to granting bail to him citing that the investigation was not yet completed and releasing the accused on bail at this stage may hamper the probe. After hearing arguments of both prosecution and the defence, the court rejected the bail application on Monday.

Meanwhile, the court also refused to admit the petition filed by the CID, which had requested court permission to subject Paul to a polygraph test. While the prosecution had contended that the accused had not cooperated with the investigation and it was needed to conduct a lie detector test, the defence counsel had submitted that Paul had health issues and the test may have an adverse effect on his health.

