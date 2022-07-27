Home Cities Bengaluru

BBMP chief sets deadline to clear footpath encroachments

Residents of Coffee Board Layout complained that several street vendors have encroached footpaths on main roads.

BBMP Chief Tushar Girinath. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BBMP Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath on Tuesday instructed officials to clear encroachments from the footpath by street vendors in Coffee Board Layout by Tuesday night, failing which, officers will face action.  Girinath was in Yelahanka Zone where residents complained against BBMP staff for delaying issuing of khata for their properties. Girinath assured that the deadline will be fixed for the issue.

Residents of Coffee Board Layout complained that several street vendors have encroached footpaths on main roads. Jakkur Layout residents also complained about bad roads and potholes in the area, and Girinath has instructed the officers to fill the potholes within a week. Meanwhile, drivers of garbage trucks complained about delay in payment of salaries. Girinath instructed officers that to clear their payments immediately.

