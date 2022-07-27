Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police warn school buses against parking on roads

Schools with lack of parking space inside campuses should also be allowed on the condition that they do not hit traffic.

Published: 27th July 2022 07:07 AM

By Namrata Sindwani
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Control department, Kalakrishna Swami said schools are not allowed to park buses outside and near campuses except when students are boarding or disembarking.The traffic control department has said notices will be sent to schools whose buses are found encroaching roads during odd hours. Schools which do not have sufficient area to drop off students outside, should park inside school campuses, she said adding that first time notices were served to many schools for blocking traffic.

KC Gopalkrishna, chairman, National Public School, Indiranagar, had requested authorities to allow parking of buses outside the school explaining that residents do not object to it. Many complaints have been registered over traffic congestion by school buses during peak hours, and encroachment of roads. Nagaveni T Reddy, principal, Orchids International School, Mysuru Road, said there should be a provision to park the buses in front of schools without affecting the public.

Schools with lack of parking space inside campuses should also be allowed on the condition that they do not hit traffic. Shivkumar Ven­katesh, a social worker from the city, said on narrow roads, school buses are parked in rows, which should not be allowed.

