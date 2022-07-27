Crowning glory

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: 21-year-old Sini Shetty, Femina Miss India 2022, has her sights set on the next Miss World title. The girl from Karnataka, who was recently in Bengaluru, talks about maintaining her individuality while going places

Unlike many her age, Sini Shetty (21), who was recently crowned Femina Miss India 2022, already has a vision of what she hopes to achieve. However, behind the crown and the designer labels, she is a ‘total goofball and a clumsy person’. Shetty is soon going to be the face of India at the Miss World Pageant. Shetty, even though raised in Mumbai, has her roots in Mangaluru, and was recently in Bengaluru for a homecoming tour. The whole experience since her victory in the pageant has been nothing less than a dream for her. She recalls it was a family tradition with all her cousins, uncles, and aunts to watch the Miss India pageant.

“I always wanted to be a part of it. I remember Aishwarya Rai winning and she comes from the Bunt community. She was the chief guest for a community programme that I saw as a five-year-old. I was starstruck,” recalls Shetty, who is a frequent visitor to the city with extended family based here. “When I am in Bengaluru, I usually hang out in Indiranagar or Whitefield. I am a ‘dosae girl’ so CTR and MTR are also on the list,” says Shetty, revealing that she is looking forward to indulging in a dosae after her chat with CE. It’s needless to mention that Shetty’s win has been a personal win for her parents, who are in the hospitality business. She calls her parents her biggest support, both physically and emotionally.

However, when she broke the news of her competing in the pageant, her family members didn’t believe it. “I was supposed to travel to Mangaluru, to visit my grandmother. But the dates when I’d booked my tickets coincided with the date to audition for the pageant.

My mother thought I was using the pageant as an excuse to get out of attending a family function. Later, when I told her that I was in the top 31, she still didn’t believe me. When the official Instagram announcement came, she was shocked,” recalls Shetty.

Shetty was one of 31 contestants when she entered the pageant, but was unaware of the fact that her name would go down in history. Completely humbled by her competition, whom she considers equally worthy of winning, Shetty believes two things set her aside. “The first is that throughout my journey I kept learning, not just from the mentor but also all the other girls who were present. I am a keen observer and I like to pick out things that will make me a better person. I am a hustler, if I have my mind set on something, I will give it my 100 per cent,” says Shetty, who comes from a marketing background.

