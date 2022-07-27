Timeless tales

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: In January 1944, five Indian industrialists, including J.R.D. Tata and G.D. Birla, and three Tata technocrats, published the Bombay Plan — the firstever plan for the long-term economic development of post-Independence India. The plan had stung the British because it proved that Indians were capable of planning their own future. Now, these industrial leaders were eagerly looking forward to Indian freedom, and to actively contributing to the economic development of the country post end of World War II. In fact, Indian industry had also contributed handsomely towards the Allied War efforts over the past several years.

Now the Allies, including the British, were on the verge of defeating the Axis, led by Adolf Hitler. Perhaps in recognition of this contribution, the British Government of India announced, in October 1944, an industrial mission to the US and UK. The mission was to take place sometime in 1 9 4 5 and would comprise some of India’s most famous industria lists, who would bear their respective expenses throughout the trip. The objective was to study how the industry had successfully organized itself as well as technical advancements in these two developed nations.

The government announcement added: ‘The knowledge and ideas which they [the Indian industrialists] will bring back with them will be of great value in the further industrialization of the country, after the war.’ Many authors of the Bombay Plan including J.R.D. Tata, G.D. Birla and Kasturbhai Lalbhai were invited on this mission to the West, as were several other famous Indian businessmen. Coordinating on behalf of the Government of India was H.M. Patel, ICS, the then secretary of industry and civil supplies (he would later become finance minister of India in the Janata government regime).

Detailed arrangements with various overseas companies and factories were put in place over several months of planning, and the delegation was eventually all set to leave India in the second week of May 1945. However, just a few days before they embarked on their flight, an unanticipated development occurred. Mahatma Gandhi issued a strong statement opposing the industrial mission. On 6 May 1945, he contacted the press from Mahabaleshwar, This statement was reported by the Bombay Chronicle the very next day under the sensational headline ‘Gandhiji’s Bombshell for Industrialists’:

Ask them to wait till leaders are free. Freedom will come only after big business forego crumbs from Indo- British loot...All the big interests proclaim with one voice that India wants nothing less than her own elected National Government to shape her own destiny free of all control, British or other. This independence will not come for the asking... The so-called unofficial deputation which will go to England and America dare not proceed, whether for inspection of for entering into a shameful deal, so long as the moving spirits of the Congress Working Committee are being detained without any trial for the sole crime of sincerely striving for India’s Independence without shedding a drop of blood, save their own.

Clearly, the Mahatma was totally and rightly preoccupied with thoughts of his colleagues fighting for freedom who had been unjustly imprisoned by the British. It is also not clear from historical evidence whether Gandhiji had with him all the facts about the delegation before issuing his statement, in particular the fact that this was only a learning mission and not meant for signing any business deals with the UK or US. On the other hand, for the industrialists, the future economic development of their country was an equal priority and this mission was a stepping stone towards that goal. (Excerpted from #TATA STORIES 40 Timeless Tales To Inspire You by Harish Bhat, with permission from Penguin Random House)

