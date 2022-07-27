Wakf must submit Idgah records on Wednesday

Mohammed Yacoob By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set a deadline for the Wakf Board to provide additional documents and proof of ownership regarding Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan till July 27, and if the board fails to provide those, the municipality will likely decide the issue. BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, SM Srinivasa, told TNIE that some people from the board had approached his office, and said that they will provide some records. “We have issued a notice and informed them about the time. If there is no reply, the Palike will then initiate the next step,” he said.

As per Palike sources, in case the Wakf Board fails to apply for khata since 1965 gazette notification, the BBMP would initiate legal steps and then make the khatha recognising the 2.5-acre land as municipality’s property.Chamarajpet Naagarikara Vedike Okkuta member Shashank who along with Hindu outfits like Vishwa Sanatha Hindu Parishad and others has been fighting for the land rights for other communities to hold events like Ganesha Chaturti, Independence Day, Rajyostava, hoped that the Palike will take the right decision regarding the issue.

Local residents around the Maidan and Hindu outfits claim that the land belongs to Palike, and the Muslim community was compensated with a piece of ground decades ago on Mysuru Road for last rites, and hence, demanded the Palike and police give permission to host other religious and public events at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan.

Earlier, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath had courted controversy when he said the Wakf Board can apply for khata. The BJP leaders hit back and alleged MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan was arm-twisting Girinath to issue statements in favour of the board; Girinath later said his statement was misconstrued.

Wakf Board confident of retaining land Karnataka Wakf Board chairman Shafi Saadi exuded confidence that the land will stay with the board. “The onus is on Palike. The Palike was ordered to stay away from the land by Munsif court, High Court and Supreme Court. We will also fight it out legally,” said Saadi.

BENGALURU: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike has set a deadline for the Wakf Board to provide additional documents and proof of ownership regarding Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan till July 27, and if the board fails to provide those, the municipality will likely decide the issue. BBMP Joint Commissioner, West, SM Srinivasa, told TNIE that some people from the board had approached his office, and said that they will provide some records. “We have issued a notice and informed them about the time. If there is no reply, the Palike will then initiate the next step,” he said. As per Palike sources, in case the Wakf Board fails to apply for khata since 1965 gazette notification, the BBMP would initiate legal steps and then make the khatha recognising the 2.5-acre land as municipality’s property.Chamarajpet Naagarikara Vedike Okkuta member Shashank who along with Hindu outfits like Vishwa Sanatha Hindu Parishad and others has been fighting for the land rights for other communities to hold events like Ganesha Chaturti, Independence Day, Rajyostava, hoped that the Palike will take the right decision regarding the issue. Local residents around the Maidan and Hindu outfits claim that the land belongs to Palike, and the Muslim community was compensated with a piece of ground decades ago on Mysuru Road for last rites, and hence, demanded the Palike and police give permission to host other religious and public events at Chamarajpet Idgah Maidan. Earlier, BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath had courted controversy when he said the Wakf Board can apply for khata. The BJP leaders hit back and alleged MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan was arm-twisting Girinath to issue statements in favour of the board; Girinath later said his statement was misconstrued. Wakf Board confident of retaining land Karnataka Wakf Board chairman Shafi Saadi exuded confidence that the land will stay with the board. “The onus is on Palike. The Palike was ordered to stay away from the land by Munsif court, High Court and Supreme Court. We will also fight it out legally,” said Saadi.