Mineral water firm owner files complaint against dealer

He would also collect empty plastic cans from buyers, refill them with substandard water and sell them.

Published: 28th July 2022 06:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2022 06:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Occupants of a few upscale residential apartment complexes on Kanakapura Road, which do not have Cauvery water on tap, are suspected to have been consuming adulterated mineral water, as the supplier of canned mineral water to these apartments found out that somebody was using the plastic cans and stickers of his mineral water firm to sell water to the public.

The supplier has complained to the police to initiate action against the suspects, who are using plastic caps and sealing the bottles to make it look like that they are not tampered with. Krishna Murthy (38), a resident of Sobha apartments on 100 Feet Road in Uttarahalli, filed a complaint. Murthy has been running the firm for the past 10 years at Thalagattapura. One of the suspects, identified as Prakash, is a water dealer. He used to purchase canned water from the complainant and sell them.

He would also collect empty plastic cans from buyers, refill them with substandard water and sell them. After learning about it, the complainant did a reality check and filmed it. The complainant found out that the suspect was selling sub-standard mineral water to residential apartment complexes in Uttarahalli, Kanakapura Road, and surrounding areas.

“We found that the suspect was refilling water from another mineral water firm, off Kanakapura Road. The suspect was using stickers and bottles of the complainant’s firm. A case of cheating was registered,” said an officer who is part of investigations.

