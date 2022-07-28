Seeing eye to eye

Dr Minija CK By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It is well known that diabetes can affect your eyes and lead to various complications, including blindness. Precisely because of this, it is important to understand diabetes and diabetic eye disease, how they occur and what the prevention and treatment strategies are.

Consequences

If your blood glucose stays high over time, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of your eyes. Damaged blood vessels may leak fluid and cause swelling. New, weak blood vessels may also begin to grow. These blood vessels can bleed into the middle part of the eye, lead to scarring, or cause dangerously high pressure inside your eye. A frequent result of high blood sugar is diabetic eye disease, which is a group of eye conditions that result from diabetes. High blood sugar can lead to problems like cataracts, macular oedema, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Cataracts progress faster in people with diabetes due to high sugar in the blood and this creates a hazy build-up in the eye’s lens that results in cataract.

Another consequence that results from diabetes is macular oedema, in which the macula – the centre of the retina that provides sharp vision – swells up due to leaky blood vessels caused by diabetes. This results in blurred vision. Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can cause vision loss in people who have diabetes. It affects blood vessels in the retina. If you have diabetes, it’s important to get a dilated eye exam once a year. Diabetic retinopathy may not have symptoms at first – but finding it early can help you take steps to protect your vision.

Prevention

Managing your sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels can go a long way in preventing diabetes-related eye problems. The key factor in preventing diabetic eye disease is keeping your sugar levels under control. You can do this by getting regular physical activity, eating healthy, and following your doctor’s instructions for your medicines.

Treatment

In the early stages of diabetic retinopathy, your doctor will keep track of how your eyes are doing. Some people with diabetic retinopathy may need a comprehensive dilated eye exam every 2 to 4 months. In advanced stages, if vision is affected, it will be treated by injection of medicine inside the eye or laser treatment. In case of bleeding inside the eye, you may have to undergo surgery. In conclusion, it can be said that it is important to consult your doctor in case you experience problems with your eyes and you are not aware that you have been afflicted by diabetes. There needs to be greater awareness about diabetic eye and its consequences. Early detection and treatment can go a long way in preventing the eyes from getting damaged.

(The writer is senior consultant, department of medical retina, uvea and cataract, Sankara Eye Hospital)

BENGALURU: It is well known that diabetes can affect your eyes and lead to various complications, including blindness. Precisely because of this, it is important to understand diabetes and diabetic eye disease, how they occur and what the prevention and treatment strategies are. Consequences If your blood glucose stays high over time, it can damage the tiny blood vessels in the back of your eyes. Damaged blood vessels may leak fluid and cause swelling. New, weak blood vessels may also begin to grow. These blood vessels can bleed into the middle part of the eye, lead to scarring, or cause dangerously high pressure inside your eye. A frequent result of high blood sugar is diabetic eye disease, which is a group of eye conditions that result from diabetes. High blood sugar can lead to problems like cataracts, macular oedema, glaucoma, and diabetic retinopathy. Cataracts progress faster in people with diabetes due to high sugar in the blood and this creates a hazy build-up in the eye’s lens that results in cataract. Another consequence that results from diabetes is macular oedema, in which the macula – the centre of the retina that provides sharp vision – swells up due to leaky blood vessels caused by diabetes. This results in blurred vision. Diabetic retinopathy is an eye condition that can cause vision loss in people who have diabetes. It affects blood vessels in the retina. If you have diabetes, it’s important to get a dilated eye exam once a year. Diabetic retinopathy may not have symptoms at first – but finding it early can help you take steps to protect your vision. Prevention Managing your sugar levels, blood pressure and cholesterol levels can go a long way in preventing diabetes-related eye problems. The key factor in preventing diabetic eye disease is keeping your sugar levels under control. You can do this by getting regular physical activity, eating healthy, and following your doctor’s instructions for your medicines. Treatment In the early stages of diabetic retinopathy, your doctor will keep track of how your eyes are doing. Some people with diabetic retinopathy may need a comprehensive dilated eye exam every 2 to 4 months. In advanced stages, if vision is affected, it will be treated by injection of medicine inside the eye or laser treatment. In case of bleeding inside the eye, you may have to undergo surgery. In conclusion, it can be said that it is important to consult your doctor in case you experience problems with your eyes and you are not aware that you have been afflicted by diabetes. There needs to be greater awareness about diabetic eye and its consequences. Early detection and treatment can go a long way in preventing the eyes from getting damaged. (The writer is senior consultant, department of medical retina, uvea and cataract, Sankara Eye Hospital)