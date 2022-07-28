Home Cities Bengaluru

Woman who inspired Kalam continues to battle HIV for 28th year

It was at Shillong, incidentally, that Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015.

By Shilpa P
Express News Service

BENGALURU: It was way back in 2006, that this HIV-positive gritty woman Aasha Ramaiah got a call from then President Abdul Kalam, to seek her permission to quote her example at his interactive session at Shillong. It was at Shillong, incidentally, that Kalam breathed his last on July 27, 2015.

While Kalam often quoted Aasha as an example on several occasions to inspire scores in his speeches, he even mentioned her as one of his eight role models in his book ‘Indomitable Spirit’ (Page 240). Aasha continues to be an inspiration even today, successfully battling HIV for the 28th year, and continues to miss Kalam, especially on his death anniversary. 

Aasha told TNIE that she considers Kalam her major source of inspiration.With timely medicines and a healthy lifestyle, which includes homemade nutritious food and physical activity, including walking, Aasha has maintained her health, despite challenges thrown by the Covid-19 pandemic.  

Aasha has counselled thousands of HIV-infected patients personally, and conducted hundreds of workshops and trained many counsellors on handling HIV patients across the country and world. She said she does it as an independent resource person by tying up with a few NGOs.

Aasha is married to Elango Ramachandra, who is also HIV infected since 33 years and who has been her pillar of support. They are blessed with a 21-year-old son who is free from HIV.  Founder member of Karnataka Network for People Living with HIV and AIDS (KNP+), Aasha  had met Abdul Kalam at the Leadership Conclave of Confederation of Indian Industries in Bengaluru in 2006. 

