9-year-old undergoes robotic cardiac surgery at Bengaluru hospital

BENGALURU: Doctors at Apollo Hospitals in the city have successfully conducted a robotic paediatric cardiac surgery on a 9-year-old boy diagnosed with Atrial Septal Defect (ASD), a hole in the heart from birth. While generally the condition is treated through an open heart surgery, this robot-assisted cardiac surgery is said to be a milestone as it is considered to be the first-of-its-kind in the country in the given pediatric age group.

The team of doctors led by Dr Sathyaki Nambala, chief surgeon, robotic and minimally invasive cardiac surgery, Apollo Hospitals, Bengaluru, performed the 60-minute surgery. The boy was discharged within 24 hours of the surgery. “But an open heart surgery would have taken 2- 3 hours and the patient would have required to stay in the hospital for 6-7 days, including 2-3 days in ICU,” said a doctor. Dr Sathyaki explained that the robotic cardiac surgery is performed through multiple robotic arms with the assistance of a camera inserted through 8 mm ports.

The other major advantages of this kind of surgery is that there is no blood loss, miniaturised wounds (approximately 8 mm) and no rib spreading during surgery which makes the post-operative period absolutely painless. The requirement for painkillers after surgery is also very minimal, he said. ASD accounts for 10-15% of congenital heart diseases among newborns, the doctor added. ASD can impact blood flow and cause threat to the functioning of both the heart and lungs in the long run if left untreated, Dr Sathyaki added.

