Karnataka HC quashes acquisition of land at BTM

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the acquisition of 2 acres and 4 guntas of land in Hulimavu on Bannerghatta Road for formation of BTM Layout as the scheme for which the lands were acquired had lapsed. BDA had issued the final notification for the land acquisition 32 years ago.

“Since the possession of the property not having been taken from the petitioners and not having been utilised by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Section 36 of the BDA Act is declared inapplicable to the land of the petitioners”, the court said.

This apart, the court held that the allotment of land in question by the BDA in 2013 for construction of a police station and police quarters is illegal, as rules were not followed while allotting the land which was one among various lands acquired for the formation of BTM Layout.

“Even though it is contended that the civic amenity site has been allotted to the police department, I am of the considered opinion that the requirements under Section 3 of the Bangalore Development Authority (Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1989 have not been followed”, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said while allowing the petition filed by T Ravindra and others, the owners of the land bearing Survey No.80/1 in Bengaluru South Taluk. The BDA issued preliminary notification in 1987 and final notification in 1990 for acquisition of the land.

