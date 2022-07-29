Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka HC quashes acquisition of land at BTM

The BDA issued preliminary notification in 1987 and final notification in 1990 for acquisition of the land.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday quashed the acquisition of 2 acres and 4 guntas of land in Hulimavu on Bannerghatta Road for formation of BTM Layout as the scheme for which the lands were acquired had lapsed. BDA had issued the final notification for the land acquisition 32 years ago.
“Since the possession of the property not having been taken from the petitioners and not having been utilised by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA), Section 36 of the BDA Act is declared inapplicable to the land of the petitioners”, the court said.

This apart, the court held that the allotment of land in question by the BDA in 2013 for construction of a police station and police quarters is illegal, as rules were not followed while allotting the land which was one among various lands acquired for the formation of BTM Layout.

“Even though it is contended that the civic amenity site has been allotted to the police department, I am of the considered opinion that the requirements under Section 3 of the Bangalore Development Authority (Allotment of Civic Amenity Sites) Rules, 1989 have not been followed”, Justice Suraj Govindaraj said while allowing the petition filed by T Ravindra and others, the owners of the land bearing Survey No.80/1 in Bengaluru South Taluk. The BDA issued preliminary notification in 1987 and final notification in 1990 for acquisition of the land.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka High Court
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp