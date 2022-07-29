Keeping Cubbon Park gate open till 11 PM threat to museum

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The state government’s plan to keep a gate of Cubbon Park open till late night, instead of till 9 pm, to give members of a tennis club run by Karnataka State Lawn Tennis Association more time at the club has triggered criticism from various quarters. Authorities concerned are planning to keep the road, which connects heritage museum on Kasturba Road to the tennis club, open till 11 pm.

Spread across 100 acres, Cubbon Park has seven entry/exit points including at Bal Bhavan, UB City and MS Building. One of the entrance/exit gates is next to Government Museum that was established in 1865 by the then Mysore State. This is one of the oldest museums in India which is home to a rare collection of archaeological items, old jewellery, sculpture, coins and inscriptions. It also has Halmidi inscription, which is said to be the earliest Kannada inscription.

‘Allowing public late night will imperil Museum items’

The government is now all set to allow motorists from the gate which is close to Government Museum. Despite the seven entry/exits points being closed by 9 pm, only the gate near the museum will be open till 11 pm as per the proposal. According to a document available with TNIE, Horticulture Department director has called a meeting on Friday to discuss and take decisions on many issues including the one on extending deadline for closing the gate.

Devarakonda Reddy, President of Karnataka Itihaasa Academy told TNI E that they have been opposing the plan for a long time and had even written a letter to authorities concerned including Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. The museum building is adjacent to Venkatappa Art Gallery which was started in 1971 and Vishveshwariah Museum which opened in 1961. All three places, which have put on display expensive items including antique pieces, attract visitors.

“Allowing public till late night will pose a threat to these items. We are not just allowing anti-social elements into the premises but also posing threat to trees inside Cubbon Park,” he said. One has to pass by the century-old huge inscriptions on the road connecting the museum to the club. “If any miscreants damage these precious writings, who will be responsible?’’ asked a staffer of the museum on condition of anonymity.

