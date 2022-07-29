Home Cities Bengaluru

Rejuvenation, development in Bengaluru unscientific: Expert

He also pointed out that there has been a spike in kidney failures and other ailments due to dumping of waste in lakes across the city.

Published: 29th July 2022 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru traffic, Bengaluru roads

Representational image (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inter-linking of rivers and Mekedatu project would be rendered useless if conservation of wetlands in Bengaluru is not undertaken properly, said Dr T V Ramachandra, coordinator for the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, and scientific officer for the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He also pointed out that there has been a spike in kidney failures and other ailments due to dumping of waste in lakes across the city.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Karnataka branch of the India March for Science on ‘World Conservation Day’ on Thursday, he said rejuvenation projects and development in Bengaluru is unscientific.

“Poor people in the city are paying for the decisions of the elite in a developing Bengaluru. Weaker public transport, poor rejuvenation done unscientifically by the government and unplanned urbanisation all have a negative impact on the city,” he said.

Noting that urban planning has led to an increase in temperature, he said, “Architectural planning is poor. Instead of accomodating what’s right, we have glass buildings imitated from colder countries that are designed to trap heat,” he said. Weaker public transport system has led to an increase in vehicular pollution compared to other Indian cities, he said.

“Bengaluru has gone from being the garden city to the garbage city. Unscientific planning has led to narrowing and concretisation of major drains. Meanwhile, encroachment of rajakaluves and lakes for lakeside apartments have contributed to flooding,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bengaluru
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp