Rejuvenation, development in Bengaluru unscientific: Expert

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Inter-linking of rivers and Mekedatu project would be rendered useless if conservation of wetlands in Bengaluru is not undertaken properly, said Dr T V Ramachandra, coordinator for the Energy and Wetlands Research Group, and scientific officer for the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). He also pointed out that there has been a spike in kidney failures and other ailments due to dumping of waste in lakes across the city.

Speaking at a webinar organised by the Karnataka branch of the India March for Science on ‘World Conservation Day’ on Thursday, he said rejuvenation projects and development in Bengaluru is unscientific.

“Poor people in the city are paying for the decisions of the elite in a developing Bengaluru. Weaker public transport, poor rejuvenation done unscientifically by the government and unplanned urbanisation all have a negative impact on the city,” he said.

Noting that urban planning has led to an increase in temperature, he said, “Architectural planning is poor. Instead of accomodating what’s right, we have glass buildings imitated from colder countries that are designed to trap heat,” he said. Weaker public transport system has led to an increase in vehicular pollution compared to other Indian cities, he said.

“Bengaluru has gone from being the garden city to the garbage city. Unscientific planning has led to narrowing and concretisation of major drains. Meanwhile, encroachment of rajakaluves and lakes for lakeside apartments have contributed to flooding,” he said.

