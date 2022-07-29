Home Cities Bengaluru

Two PU girls go missing, cops launch search

Two girls studying in second-year Pre-University in a private college have gone missing for the past three days.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two girls studying in second-year Pre-University in a private college have gone missing for the past three days. The parents of the students approached High Grounds police to file an FIR late Wednesday night. Police said they had quarrelled with their families before leaving home. Efforts are on to trace the girls.

According to police, they are about 19 years old, and study at the same college in Vasanth Nagar. In the complaint, parents said they met often, even after college, for combined studies in their homes.On Monday (July 25), one of the girls left home on the pretext of giving a textbook and didn’t turn up till evening. When her father called up, she informed that she would be late. He raised his voice against her for coming home late, after which she disconnected the call. Later, he tried to contact her but she sent a message that she was going away with her friend and requested that they should not search for her.

The complainant then contacted the parents of her friend, who informed him that they did not return home for two days. Shocked, parents of both girls approached friends and relatives and when they failed to get any clues, they approached High Grounds police station. Based on a complaint, police formed teams to trace the girls, who have switched off their mobiles. Police said alerts to all stations across the state, besides Kerala and Tamil Nadu, have also been sent.

