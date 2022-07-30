Cases of fibroids on rise, but few seek early help

Shilpa P By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cases of fibroids in the uterus among women have doubled in the past two decades, with women shifting focus from family to career, which results in late marriages and late pregnancies, besides stress in professional life and lifestyle changes, say doctors. July is observed as Fibroid Awareness Month. “But 40-50 per cent of women suffering from fibroids in the uterus are unaware of this gynaecological condition. Despite prolonged heavy menstrual bleeding and severe pelvic pain, at least 25-35 per cent of women do not consult gynaecologists, until the signs worsen,” said Dr Deepak Rao, consultant-laparoscopy and gynaecological surgeries, Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru. “Many are reluctant to consult a doctor on issues like fibroids as they are hesitant to undergo a gynaecologic examination,” said Dr Nirmala C, consultant obstetrics gynaecology and gynae oncology, BGS Gleneagles Global Hospital. Dr Rao warned that if left untreated, fibroids can cause severe anaemia. Submucosal fibroids, close to the lining of the uterus, can make it harder to support conception and maintain pregnancy. Fibroids that block the fallopian tubes can cause fertility issues. Small fibroids which may grow in size during pregnancy, can lead to complications like pre-term labour and miscarriages. Large fibroids can put pressure on other organs in the abdomen and pelvis, including the bladder and bowel, leading to constipation, frequent urination and back pain, he said. Dr Rao said a majority of women suffering from fibroids are young, aged between 25 and 35 years, and want to conceive. Most of them fear that removal of the uterus is the only solution, and are unaware that the uterus can be saved with advanced laparoscopic procedures. Every woman over 35 years of age must get assessed for fibroids once a year, so that help is timely, he added.